Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 23, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

What is Alaska LNG? Part 2: Meet the liquifaction plant

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Lawmakers will soon gather in Juneau for the start of a special session on the Alaska LNG project, which would carry natural gas from the North Slope down to the Kenai Peninsula for export. If it goes forward, it’s expected to cost a whopping $45-$65 billion -- and roughly half of that cost would be a giant liquefaction plant, where natural gas is turned into a liquid.

Bill to combat illegal fishing awaits president's signature

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Congress has passed a bill to combat pirate fishing. The bill, called the “Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing Enforcement Act” now goes to the president of his signature.

Arctic Council concludes 1st meeting under US chairmanship

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

The Arctic Council wrapped up the first major meeting under U.S. chairmanship this week in Anchorage.

Polygraph results debated at Fairbanks 4 hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

One of the Fairbanks Four passed a polygraph. Polygraph results are generally not admissible in court and it’s unclear whether Judge Paul Lyle will consider them in ruling on the Fairbanks Four request for exoneration.

Victory for Sealaska Heritage underscores weakness in the law

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Federal investigators have found the country’s oldest theological college broke the law regarding its Native art. Andover Newton Theological School planned to sell off 80 pieces in its collection, including a sacred Tlingit halibut hook.

State cuts could close Sitka harbor

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Sitka faces deeper ferry cuts than most port communities. The Alaska Marine Highway’s draft schedule for next summer allows for only two port calls a week. That’s way down from the six to eight on the schedule this summer.

AK: On scene at a suicide, and healing thereafter

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

After numerous discussions throughout the week about Alaska’s high rate of suicide at this year's AFN confernece, a man decided to take his own life in a very public way on the last day of the convention.

49 Voices: Moose-hunting adventure with Agatha Erickson

This week, we're hearing from Agatha Erickson who lives in Anchorage and recalls a moose hunting adventure outside of Nenana with her ex boyfriend a few years back.