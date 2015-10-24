Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 23, 2015
What is Alaska LNG? Part 2: Meet the liquifaction plant
Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage
Lawmakers will soon gather in Juneau for the start of a special session on the Alaska LNG project, which would carry natural gas from the North Slope down to the Kenai Peninsula for export. If it goes forward, it’s expected to cost a whopping $45-$65 billion -- and roughly half of that cost would be a giant liquefaction plant, where natural gas is turned into a liquid.
Bill to combat illegal fishing awaits president's signature
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage
Congress has passed a bill to combat pirate fishing. The bill, called the “Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing Enforcement Act” now goes to the president of his signature.
Arctic Council concludes 1st meeting under US chairmanship
Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage
The Arctic Council wrapped up the first major meeting under U.S. chairmanship this week in Anchorage.
Polygraph results debated at Fairbanks 4 hearing
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
One of the Fairbanks Four passed a polygraph. Polygraph results are generally not admissible in court and it’s unclear whether Judge Paul Lyle will consider them in ruling on the Fairbanks Four request for exoneration.
Victory for Sealaska Heritage underscores weakness in the law
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau
Federal investigators have found the country’s oldest theological college broke the law regarding its Native art. Andover Newton Theological School planned to sell off 80 pieces in its collection, including a sacred Tlingit halibut hook.
State cuts could close Sitka harbor
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
Sitka faces deeper ferry cuts than most port communities. The Alaska Marine Highway’s draft schedule for next summer allows for only two port calls a week. That’s way down from the six to eight on the schedule this summer.
AK: On scene at a suicide, and healing thereafter
Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau
After numerous discussions throughout the week about Alaska’s high rate of suicide at this year's AFN confernece, a man decided to take his own life in a very public way on the last day of the convention.
49 Voices: Moose-hunting adventure with Agatha Erickson
This week, we're hearing from Agatha Erickson who lives in Anchorage and recalls a moose hunting adventure outside of Nenana with her ex boyfriend a few years back.