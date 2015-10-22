Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Walker: I'll pull reserves tax if AKLNG partners cement withdrawal agreement

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker says he would consider removing a natural gas reserves tax from this month’s special legislative session agenda -- but only if the state’s partners in the Alaska LNG pipeline project can negotiate an acceptable replacement by Friday.

Palmer prison hearing outlines ankle-monitoring plan

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

A state Department of Corrections plan to release non-violent prisoners and put them on electronic monitoring has raised alarm in Palmer.

Fear, confusion prompted false confessions, 2 Fairbanks 4 defendants say

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Two of the Fairbanks Four say they lied to police about some of what they did the October 1997 night John Hartman was attacked, but maintain they did so out of fear and confusion, not guilt.

NTSB: Unbalanced weight caused 2013 crash that killed 10

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL - Dillingham

The National Transportation Safety Board has released the results of an investigation into a 2013 airplane crash in Soldotna that killed 10 people.

Women’s legal rights handbook gets update, publishes online

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

A little-known handbook for Alaskan women that details victim’s rights and outlines practical ways to get out of abusive situations has been updated and, for the first time, published online.

Leaked memo shows Morris misled Juneau, Kenai newspaper readers

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Last month, a Georgia-based media group with several papers and magazines in Alaska misled readers with a controversial editorial.

Survey finds billions of Arctic cod under sea ice

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

What happens under Arctic sea ice has largely been hidden from the prying eyes of science. But a new under-ice trawl net has changed that. A new study finds a northern cod species lurking there in the billions.

Volcano Observatory repairs seismic monitors in Southwest Alaska

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

This summer, Alaska Volcano Observatory scientists embarked on an ambitious project to repair seismic monitoring equipment at active volcanoes around Southwest Alaska. Now 176 of the Observatory’s 216 seismic stations are in working order.

French sailor makes desperate Pacific Ocean leap onto Shell vessel

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

A French sailor dove onto a Shell Oil icebreaker in 20-foot seas Tuesday. He made the desperate jump with his cat about 350 miles southeast of Dutch Harbor in the Pacific Ocean.