Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015
Walker: I'll pull reserves tax if AKLNG partners cement withdrawal agreement
Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage
Governor Bill Walker says he would consider removing a natural gas reserves tax from this month’s special legislative session agenda -- but only if the state’s partners in the Alaska LNG pipeline project can negotiate an acceptable replacement by Friday.
Palmer prison hearing outlines ankle-monitoring plan
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage
A state Department of Corrections plan to release non-violent prisoners and put them on electronic monitoring has raised alarm in Palmer.
Fear, confusion prompted false confessions, 2 Fairbanks 4 defendants say
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
Two of the Fairbanks Four say they lied to police about some of what they did the October 1997 night John Hartman was attacked, but maintain they did so out of fear and confusion, not guilt.
NTSB: Unbalanced weight caused 2013 crash that killed 10
Shaylon Cochran, KDLL - Dillingham
The National Transportation Safety Board has released the results of an investigation into a 2013 airplane crash in Soldotna that killed 10 people.
Women’s legal rights handbook gets update, publishes online
Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau
A little-known handbook for Alaskan women that details victim’s rights and outlines practical ways to get out of abusive situations has been updated and, for the first time, published online.
Leaked memo shows Morris misled Juneau, Kenai newspaper readers
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
Last month, a Georgia-based media group with several papers and magazines in Alaska misled readers with a controversial editorial.
Survey finds billions of Arctic cod under sea ice
Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage
What happens under Arctic sea ice has largely been hidden from the prying eyes of science. But a new under-ice trawl net has changed that. A new study finds a northern cod species lurking there in the billions.
Volcano Observatory repairs seismic monitors in Southwest Alaska
Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage
This summer, Alaska Volcano Observatory scientists embarked on an ambitious project to repair seismic monitoring equipment at active volcanoes around Southwest Alaska. Now 176 of the Observatory’s 216 seismic stations are in working order.
French sailor makes desperate Pacific Ocean leap onto Shell vessel
John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska
A French sailor dove onto a Shell Oil icebreaker in 20-foot seas Tuesday. He made the desperate jump with his cat about 350 miles southeast of Dutch Harbor in the Pacific Ocean.