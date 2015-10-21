Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

UAF comes clean about disciplinary failures in sex abuse, rape cases

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The University of Alaska Fairbanks violated its own policy regarding sexual misconduct cases between 2011 and 2014. University students responsible for rape, and other sex crimes, were not expelled or suspended during that time.

City unveils plan to combat escalating Spice emergencies

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is proposing a new measure the administration says is necessary for combating a wave of emergencies connected with Spice.

Unalaska museum closes after ancient Bible found in director's house

Greta Mart, KUCB – Unalaska

The Museum of the Aleutians in Unalaska remains closed after theft allegations against the museum’s executive director disrupted normal operations last week. The museum board voted to close the museum and place director Zoya Johnson on paid administrative leave.

Murkowski's irate; Interior nominee heard all about it

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

In Congress this morning, an Interior Department nominee got the brunt of Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s displeasure over a string of decisions by Sec. Sally Jewell limiting development in Alaska.

Under US chairmanship, Arctic Council convenes in Anchorage

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The United States has taken the helm of the Arctic Council and the eight-nation body is meeting in Anchorage this week.

Fairbanks Police Department under fire at city council meeting

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks Police Department came under criticism at last night’s city council meeting. During citizen’s comments, Fairbanks resident Daisy Stevens questioned the department’s handling of recent and past homicide investigations.

Alaskan stuck in Russia after visiting relatives there

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

A man from the Bering Sea island community of Savoonga is stuck in Russia after traveling to visit friends and relatives under a unique visa-free program for Alaska Natives. The chartered flight that was set to bring Sivoy Miklahook to Alaska was canceled.