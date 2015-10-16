Are big energy projects the solution for Alaska's budget crisis?

What's the prognosis for big energy projects in Alaska? Shell's abandoned the Arctic and state lawmakers are about to duke it out over an expensive new natural gas line. We'll dig into fossil fuel projects. Is the proposed gas line a real solution for the state's budget crisis or CPR on a flailing economy?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Mark Meyer, commissioner, DNR

commissioner, DNR Kara Moriarty, President/CEO, Alaska Oil & Gas Association

President/CEO, Alaska Oil & Gas Association Lois Epstein, petroleum engineer/Arctic program director, Wilderness Society

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

