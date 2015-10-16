Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Hearing ends 26 years of litigation over Exxon Valdez oil spill

Rachel Waldholz, APRN – Anchorage

Twenty-six years of litigation over the Exxon Valdez oil spill ended today (Thursday, Oct. 15) in a federal district court in downtown Anchorage. The state and federal governments have decided not to pursue a final $100 million from ExxonMobil over its 1989 oil spill in Prince William Sound.

For Sen. Sullivan, Rep. Young - An easier AFN

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington D.C.

At its convention last year, AFN endorsed Dan Sullivan’s opponent in a tense campaign, and Congressman Don Young apologized to the audience for remarks he’d made about a teen’s suicide. What a difference a year makes. Sullivan today addressed the audience as their junior U.S. senator and Young was all smiles.

FBX 4 witnesses recall aggressive police questioning

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

People who say they were with the Fairbanks Four the night of John Hartman’s 1997 murder, recount aggressive questioning by police trying to build a case against the men. The witnesses, who were also teenagers at the time George Frese, Keven Pease, Marvin Roberts and Eugene Vent were arrested for beating the 15 year old Hartman, took to the stand yesterday at a month long hearing being held to determine if the four convicted of the crime are in fact innocent.

'Fairbanks 4' suppers stage protest during Gov's AFN speech

Daysha Eaton, KBBI – Anchorage

Fairbanks Four supporters protested during Governor Bill Walker’s address to the crowds during opening day at the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage today. People held up four fingers, and held a banner reading “Justice Fairbanks Four”.

AFN keynote, Haida master weaver talks on family, heritage

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Alaska Natives from all over the state are in Anchorage this week for the annual Alaska Federation of Natives Convention. The keynote speaker is Haida master weaver Delores Churchill and her grandson, Haida master carver Donald Varnell. This fall, Churchill was in Petersburg to hold a weaving workshop and talked with KFSK’s Angela Denning about her life.

Utah housing expert who cut chronic homelessness 90% pitches Alaska solutions

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker says he’d “love for Alaska to be the first state without homelessness.” With a little inspiration from the state of Utah, some are hopeful that could become reality.

Juneau campground closes for winter, displacing homeless

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Several of Juneau’s homeless live at the city-run Thane Campground. For $25 a week, it may be the cheapest rent in town. Today (On Thursday), the campground closes for the winter, leaving some occupants wondering where to go.

Hunting season opens for musk ox stranded on sea ice

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

The Dept. of Fish and Game has issued an emergency order, allowing hunting for musk oxen stranded on sea ice.