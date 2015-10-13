Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 12, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Alaska first state to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Alaska is now the first state to recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day.

'Not in our smokehouse!' Conference melds modern sass with tradition

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

The theme of this year's Elders and Youth Conference is the call to action -- “Not in Our Smokehouse!”

After pause, city's software boondoggle comes back to life

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

After a two-month "pause," Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has announced the city will continue working to implement the costly and contentious SAP software program.

About 285 same-sex couples wed in Alaska in past year

Associated Press

The state health department says nearly 285 same-sex couples have married in Alaska in the year since a federal judge struck down the state's ban on gay marriage as unconstitutional.

Hooper Bay endures 4th suicide in 2 weeks

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

The village of Hooper Bay has suffered another loss. A fourth person has died by suicide. Alaska State Troopers received a call that 21-year-old Carl Dominic Robert Joe had died Saturday afternoon. Joe’s death comes less than a week after three other young adults have died.

What Medicaid expansion means for this Juneau family

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Medicaid expansion has been available to Alaskans for over a month, and 93 people in the capital city have enrolled. It’s providing coverage for the uninsured. But it’s also offering increased care for those who qualify with Indian Health Service.

Homelessness survey finds at least 70 in Juneau sleeping outside

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Volunteers and staff of Juneau’s shelter and soup kitchen went to the streets and interviewed 70 homeless people in Juneau over the course of a few days last month. It’s been three years since the vulnerability index survey was done in the capital city.

Begich says he's no moper, urges AFN youth to persist

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Former U.S. senator Mark Begich spoke to AFN’S Elders and Youth Conference on Monday, one of his biggest Alaskan audiences since he lost re-election and left office in January.

Cookbook project aims to get Alaska foods on school menus

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

A new cookbook intended for Alaska schools and other institutional kitchens is coming out soon.

'Bear, stop it! Stop breaking my kayak!'

Ruth Eddy, KRBD - Ketchikan

While Mary Maley was kayaking from Ketchikan to Petersburg something unexpected happened, a bear attacked her kayak and then something equally surprising happened. More than 3 million people watched a video of it on YouTube.