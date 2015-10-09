Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Defense bill passes with measure Sullivan hopes will halt JBER cuts

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed the annual defense authorization bill, with a provision by Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan requiring an “Arctic Operation Plan."

Legislators spat with Gov over LNG session agenda

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka

Later this month, state lawmakers will convene for their third special session of the year -- this time to discuss the Alaska LNG project. That's the proposal for a massive pipeline to bring natural gas from the North Slope to Nikiski for export. But with just two weeks to go, lawmakers have yet to see the legislation they'll be discussing - Governor Bill Walker hasn't released it.

Court sees video deposition in Fairbanks Four case

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A video deposition of a man implicated in the 1997 John Hartman murder in Fairbanks, was played in court yesterday.

17-year-old Alaska poet earns White House accolades

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The White House this morning honored five American poets, including one Alaskan: Anna Lance, a 17-year-old from Eagle River.

Hurricane Oho barrels in on Southeast

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg

The remnants of a hurricane in the Pacific will bring high winds and heavy rains to southern and central Southeast Alaska on Friday.

CHOICES program takes new approach to housing people with severe mental illness

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

About 30 percent of people who are chronically homeless in the United States suffer from severe mental illnesses.

Drilling for gold: Inside the KSM’s exploration project

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

British Columbia’s Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell mining project just wrapped up its 2015 exploration season. The KSM, about 30 miles east of the Alaska border, is the largest of 10 or so such projects near a waterway that flows into Southeast.

At the Anchorage Museum, Van Gogh gets a digital makeover

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum is using light and sound to help patrons experience familiar art work in a new way.