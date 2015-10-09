Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015
Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .
Defense bill passes with measure Sullivan hopes will halt JBER cuts
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed the annual defense authorization bill, with a provision by Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan requiring an “Arctic Operation Plan."
Legislators spat with Gov over LNG session agenda
Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka
Later this month, state lawmakers will convene for their third special session of the year -- this time to discuss the Alaska LNG project. That's the proposal for a massive pipeline to bring natural gas from the North Slope to Nikiski for export. But with just two weeks to go, lawmakers have yet to see the legislation they'll be discussing - Governor Bill Walker hasn't released it.
Court sees video deposition in Fairbanks Four case
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
A video deposition of a man implicated in the 1997 John Hartman murder in Fairbanks, was played in court yesterday.
17-year-old Alaska poet earns White House accolades
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.
The White House this morning honored five American poets, including one Alaskan: Anna Lance, a 17-year-old from Eagle River.
Hurricane Oho barrels in on Southeast
Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg
The remnants of a hurricane in the Pacific will bring high winds and heavy rains to southern and central Southeast Alaska on Friday.
CHOICES program takes new approach to housing people with severe mental illness
Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage
About 30 percent of people who are chronically homeless in the United States suffer from severe mental illnesses.
Drilling for gold: Inside the KSM’s exploration project
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
British Columbia’s Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell mining project just wrapped up its 2015 exploration season. The KSM, about 30 miles east of the Alaska border, is the largest of 10 or so such projects near a waterway that flows into Southeast.
At the Anchorage Museum, Van Gogh gets a digital makeover
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
A new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum is using light and sound to help patrons experience familiar art work in a new way.