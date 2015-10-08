Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Arctic no rival to Suez, not this century, says shipping expert

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

As the ice retreats, Arctic shipping is expected to increase. But if your idea of “Arctic shipping” is cargo carriers plying a shortcut between Europe and Asia, you may want to choose a different image.

City's proposal to purchase Conoco gas leases moves ahead

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

As state officials ready for a special session on natural gas, Anchorage is moving one step closer to expanding ownership over a gas field.

Water permit decision angers salmon activists

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

The state's Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday a precedent-setting decision ensuring Alaskans' rights to some control over natural resource use, and in the process angered all parties involved in a water rights dispute.

New faces dot Alaska's mayoral line-up

APRN Staff

Several communities across the state voted in new mayors in local elections yesterday.

In Bethel, voters back liquor store, sin taxes

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Longstanding public opinion in Bethel has shifted, and the majority of voters now support a liquor store in town, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election.

State budget cuts sideline 4 ferries

Joe Veichnicki, KFSK - Petersburg

People who use the Alaska Marine Highway System ferries will have longer travel times and less service next year under a proposed summer schedule released by the state this week.

Southeast red, blue king crab fishery closed, again

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

Commercial fishing for red and blue king crab will be closed again this year for Southeast Alaska.

Warming ocean temps may bode poorly for pollock

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham