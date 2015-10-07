Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

State tallies $50k in consultant fees prepping for Obama visit

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker's administration spent $50,000 on Washington, D.C., consultants to help prepare them for a visit by President Barack Obama.

Chief justice Dana Fabe to retire

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

Alaska Supreme Court Justice Dana Fabe announced today she will retire next summer.

Court subpoenas emails of Pebble opponents

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The Pebble mine is back in the news this week. Dozens of Pebble opponents were issued subpoenas as part of a lawsuit in federal court.

3 suicides in a week leave Hooper Bay distraught

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

Behavioral health officials are in Hooper Bay, in efforts to help the families and community heal after three suicides this past week.

Muni planning commission approves controversial Elmore extension

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Anchorage's Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to move forward with the Northern Access Project on Monday night.

Looking for love: Newspaper diversifies revenue stream with dating website

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Online dating has become increasingly normal in recent years throughout much of the Lower 48. Now, a new group is throwing its hat into the ring inside Alaska.

For middle schoolers to love Shakespeare, they must know Shakespeare

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Thanks to a national program called Any Given Child, every Juneau eighth grader got to see Perseverance Theatre’s “Othello” before it closed on Sunday.