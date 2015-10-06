Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 5, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Holmes implicates new assailant during day 1 of FBX Four hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A hearing re-examining long questioned murder convictions opened in state court in Fairbanks today.

Obama announced global fishing enforcement, new sanctuaries

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

President Obama this morning unveiled a package of global initiatives aimed at cracking down on illegal fishing.

Theology school calls off Native Art sale amid investigation

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

A Massachusetts college that planned to liquidate its Native art collection has called it off. The pieces are from 52 tribes, including Tlingit and Haida items that might be sacred. Now the country’s oldest theology school could get dinged with penalties as feds investigate.

Candlelight vigil honors those who died on streets of Anchorage

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Sunday night about 70 community members gathered on the Park Strip in Anchorage to honor those who died while living outside on the streets this summer.

‘I thought he was safe,’ brother says of man found dead in wetlands

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

At least eight people in Juneau have died in the elements in the past three years. These are just the ones we know about based on the 2012 Juneau Homeless Coalition survey.

Denali Commission-funded diesel plants planned in Togiak, Koliganek

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

New diesel power plants in two Bristol Bay communities were on a list of Denali Commission projects announced alongside President Obama’s visit a month ago.

Volcano farts: Scientists look to gas for clues on atmosphere, geothermal resource

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

In September, a team of scientists crawled around the summit of seven volcanoes in the Aleutian Islands. They updated seismic sensors, replaced 8,000 pounds of batteries and visited one summit that geologists hadn't been to since the 1940s.