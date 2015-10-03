Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 2, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Supreme Court to hear appeal challenging NPS authority on Alaska land

Associated Press

The Supreme Court will decide whether the National Park Service has authority to enforce federal regulations on state-owned lands and rivers in national parks in Alaska.

Court to hear new evidence in Fairbanks Four case

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled to begin Monday in state court in Fairbanks in the case of 4 local men seeking exoneration from convictions for a nearly two-decade old murder.

APOC fines Slope mayor Charlotte Brower $35k for failure to disclose

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The Alaska Public Offices Commission is fining North Slope Borough Mayor Charlotte Brower $34,460 for failing to file her annual disclosure report for 2014. In the investigation into her campaign for reelection last year, Brower and her staff refused to provide information repeatedly requested by APOC.

More cops, fewer consultants in Anchorage's opening budget volley

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz introduced his budget for the year ahead to the Assembly on Friday. It's about $2 million less than last year's budget.

Scientists stumble over active underwater volcano in Southeast

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Scientists have found another underwater volcano in Southeast Alaska waters. And this one is active.

Chopper-cowboys herd hundreds of remote cattle in Aleutians

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

For the first time in five years, cattle are being rounded up by the hundreds in the Aleutian Islands. The Bering Pacific Ranches on Umnak Island are herding their tundra munching cattle to take them to market.

AK: Southeast dairy goat business presents unique challenges

Joe Sykes, KFSK - Petersburg

Buying fresh dairy produce in Southeast Alaska isn’t easy. The rugged, mountainous landscape doesn’t lend itself well to farming. Now a farming couple in Petersburg are trying to change the way people consume milk in town. For the past year they’ve been selling raw milk processed by their own herd of dairy goats. But, producing – and selling – dairy products in Southeast Alaska comes with a unique set of challenges.

49 Voices: Chelan Schreifels of Japan

This week, we’re talking with Chelan Schreifels, a civil engineer for the Army Corp of Engineers. She’s currently on rotation in Japan, and that job has given her a unique perspective on her home state.