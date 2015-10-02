Economic and legal impacts of Anchorage's equal protection ordinance

Alaska was the first state in the nation to pass a constitutional ban on gay marriage, now Anchorage is the first city in our state to pass an equal protection ordinance that makes discrimination illegal in employment or housing for gay, lesbian and transgender people.

