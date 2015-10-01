Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

City budget allots added $5M to police, fire

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

After campaigning to make public safety at top priority, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is putting millions of dollars towards more police officers and fire fighters.

Anchorage LBGT anti-discrimination measure 9 to 2

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Tuesday night the Anchorage Assembly voted to extend full legal protections to residents on the basis of sexual orientation and gender.

Sullivan calls in Corps to bash EPA over water rule

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The controversial “Waters of the U.S.” rule took effect in most states this summer, redefining which bodies of water are covered by the federal Clean Water Act. But a judge has blocked its application in Alaska and a dozen other states, pending a legal challenge.

Heavy snowfall cuts power to thousands around Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

School and University of Alaska Fairbanks classes were canceled today and thousands are still without power in the Fairbanks area due to heavy snow.

Floodwater recedes in Willow; Houston officials eye Little Su

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Heavy rain mixed with snow throughout Southcentral Alaska has caused some flooding and has city and borough officials around the Matanuska-Susitna Valley keeping a close eye on creek and river levels.

Survey scans for elodea spread in Interior, finds naught

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

A variety of agencies in the state are working to eradicate the invasive aquatic plant elodea. This summer, elodea was detected and treated in Anchorage’s Lake Hood, and a survey to search for elodea along the Tanana River downstream of Fairbanks has just concluded.

Report: Southeast's economy is shrinking

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

After several years of growth, Southeast Alaska’s economy is shrinking again. It’s not by much, but the numbers show few reasons for optimism.

Broken partnership puts Juneau senior housing project in limbo

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

A partnership that was going to bring 41 units of low income senior housing to Juneau has ended. That leaves a Seattle-based developer with $9 million in funding, but no land to build on.

Salvation Army buys building to house Bethel headquarters

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

The Salvation Army finalized the purchased of a building in the Tundra Ridge area of Bethel last week.