Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 18, 2015

25 walrus found decapitated off Cape Lisburne

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

Twenty-five walrus—including up to a dozen calves—have been found dead on a beach about 40 miles north of Point Hope. Now federal wildlife officials are investigating a possible criminal slaughter of the protected marine mammals.

Murkowski frets fees on public lands, especially Mendenhall

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Thursday challenged National Park and Forest Service officials about the fees they collect from visitors.

UA Board of Regents formulates Legislative budget requests

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

The University of Alaska Board of Regents is meeting in Juneau this week. Among the topics up for discussion is figuring how the university should move forward in a progressively bleaker fiscal climate, and develop a plan of attack for their legislative budget requests.

From Spanish flu to the '64 quake, Alaska Child & Family celebrates 125 years

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Well over a century ago, United Methodist church members started the Jesse Lee Home in Unalaska for children who had been orphaned by disease or needed care while their parents recovered from illness. When the Spanish influenza pandemic wiped out villages along coastal Alaska, the home moved to Seward, and after the 1964 earthquake, it moved again to Anchorage.

Equinox Marathon runners slog for Usher syndrome

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks annual Equinox Marathon is Saturday. A hilly, mostly off road course and wet, cool weather make the race a challenge, but a few participants in this year’s event are battling a much tougher foe.

Juneau roller derby team starts junior league

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau RollerGirls are training a coed junior league this fall. Roller derby is characterized by fast-paced bouts, slick moves, and cheeky alter-egos. Helmets are essential.

AK: Running the Klondike

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Last weekend, nearly 1,600 people ran a 10-part race from Skagway over the Coast Mountains and into Whitehorse, Yukon. It’s part endurance trial, part road trip and part party. For many on both sides of the border, running the 110-mile Klondike Road Relay is an annual tradition.

49 Voices: Sean Neilson of Gustavus

This week, we hear from Sean Neilson who lives in Gustavus. He works part-time as a park ranger in Glacier Bay National Park, boarding cruise ships a few times a week to talk with tourists.