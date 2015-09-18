Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Feds settle class-action lawsuit with tribes for $940M

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Attorneys for Indian tribes and the Interior Department announced today an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit for $940 million.

Bethel attorneys add Outside muscle to class-action suit against GCI

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

A San Francisco-based law firm is now working with two Bethel attorneys who filed a class action lawsuit against GCI for their marketing practices in the YK Delta.

In the arms race of internet speed, GCI pulls ahead

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

GCI on Wednesday unveiled their new "red" internet in Anchorage's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Anchorage anti-discrimination ordinance up for revision

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Public testimony is closed on a controversial Anchorage ordinance that could extend legal protections to residents on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. But the measure's final form isn't yet clear.

Money in hand, Denali Commission looks where to spend

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

The profile of the Denali Commission was elevated earlier this month, after President Obama announced during his visit to Alaska that the commission would coordinate the flow of resources to communities threatened by erosion, flooding and permafrost melt.

More than ink: Traditional tattoos roar back in Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

More Alaska Native women are getting face tattoos. It’s a traditional practice dating back centuries, but banned by 20th century missionaries. Now it’s coming back.

Too close for comfort? Chilkoot bears lure tourists

Jillian Rogers, KHNS - Haines

The brown bears that frequent the Chilkoot River in Haines have continued to garner attention, good and bad, from tourists and locals alike. Authorities and local bear experts agree that human-bear interactions are getting too close for comfort.

Study: Fast-growing skeeters threaten caribou herds

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The Arctic is already known for having impressive swarms of mosquitoes in the summer. And climate change could boost mosquito population numbers, according to a new study from a Dartmouth researcher.