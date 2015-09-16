Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

3 killed in floatplane crash near Illiamna

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

A Dehavilland Otter float plane crashed taking off from East Wind Lake in Iliamna this morning, and three on board are confirmed dead.

Activists say 'keep it in the ground'; Jewell calls it simplistic

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Hundreds of environmental groups are uniting under a new banner to curtail greenhouse gas emissions. It’s called: “Keep it in the ground.” They’re asking President Obama to stop new petroleum leases on public lands.

Alaska's prison population swells; Inmates spend more time behind bars

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Alaska’s prison population is growing. But as the state’s Criminal Justice Commission told legislators during a hearing Tuesday, it’s not because more people are coming into the system. It's because they’re staying longer.

Warm-water fish increasingly sighted in Alaska waters

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

Scientists and fishermen have reported more instances of unusual species in Alaska waters, likely because of warming sea surface temperatures.

Murre die-off reported around Kodiak

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

Kodiak Island residents have been reporting a large number of common murres washing up on local beaches.

UAF looks to contractor for cleaner water supply

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

An ongoing water quality issue at the University of Alaska Fairbanks has prompted the university to commit to an outside water source.

Can B.C. stop Tulsequah Chief Mine pollution?

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Can British Columbia stop polluted water from leaking out of a long-closed mine upstream from Juneau? The issue came up last month when the Canadian province’s top mining official traveled to the Capital City.

After 18 years of bagels, Juneau's Silverbow Bakery to close Oct. 4

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

The Silverbow Bakery in downtown Juneau is closing. For 18 years, the eatery has been a popular gathering spot for locals and visitors. It’s known for its cookies, soups and sandwiches and, of course, its bagels.