Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 14, 2015

Murkowski's oil export ban gains traction, yet fate uncertain

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is making progress on ending the U.S. ban on crude oil exports. It’s one of her biggest goals as chairman of the Senate Energy Committee.

Reality TV host faces on federal poaching charges

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Clark Dixon a host of the Sportsman Channel television show “The Syndicate” is facing federal poaching charges.

6 groups file for emergency ESA listing for POW wolves

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

Six conservation groups on Monday petitioned for an emergency Endangered Species Act listing for the Alexander Archipelago wolf.

Equal rights law expected to sail through Anchorage Assembly

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

An equal rights ordinance that divided Anchorage politics before failing in a ballot vote is expected to sail through the city's Assembly this week.

Ombudsman faults correctional procedures

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

In a report released Sept. 5, the state ombudsman says that the Department of Corrections failed to follow the law in three separate cases involving inmates from both Palmer and Anchorage correctional facilities.

Like Sitka, parts of Juneau are susceptible to landslides

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

This past weekend, a Juneau Preparedness Expo gave the public a variety of information on how to cope in an emergency. One lecture more relevant than ever was on mudslides and landslides--just weeks after Sitka’s deadly disaster.

Air China to service Fairbanks for Aurora viewers

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A Chinese airline will bring winter visitors to Fairbanks. The city's tourism director says the flights which are already fully booked are primarily aimed at visitors coming to Fairbanks for Aurora viewing.

In Dutch Harbor, new orange barge is the beacon of oil-spill preparedness

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

The classic postcard view of the town of Unalaska isn’t what it used to be. The nation’s oldest Russian Orthodox church still towers in front of a bay backed by tundra-covered mountains. Now, there’s also a bright orange, 200-foot barge floating in between them.

Religion and climate change - can you talk about both?

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Is climate change a religious issue? A group of Alaskans says yes, and a national survey supports them, for some groups. Alaskans joined together this weekend in Anchorage for an interfaith Earth Care Jamboree.