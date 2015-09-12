Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 11, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Walker tenaciously courts LNG buyers in Japan

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker will travel to Japan on Saturday for a week-long trip to promote Alaska’s natural gas to potential buyers in Asia. The governor will be speaking at a summit in Tokyo and meeting with companies and industry representatives from around the region.

Alaska's US senators assail Iran deal

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Republicans in the U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday failed to get enough votes to advance a resolution rejecting the nuclear accord with Iran. Both Alaska senators say the deal forces the U.S. to concede too much.

New UA head sees opportunity despite bleak fiscal landscape

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

It's been less than two weeks since Jim Johnson took the helm as president of the University of Alaska. And the transition in leadership is coming at a time when the university system is attempting to streamline and rethink the way it operates.

New road from Tanana to Yukon River nears completion

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

DOT Northern Region Spokesperson Meadow Bailey estimates the project is about 80 percent finished, with about 6 miles left to go before the road reaches the south bank of the Yukon across from Tanana.

In unnerving trend, thousands of walrus haul out at Point Lay

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

In what’s becoming an increasingly common sight, tens of thousands of walruses have hauled out on the coast of the Chukchi Sea near the Native Village of Point Lay.

New routes to housing open doors for Anchorage's low-income families

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Two new affordable housing complexes are opening in Anchorage this fall.

AK: Alaska ice hockey player Zoe Hickel turns pro

Dave Waldron, APRN – Anchorage

Earlier this year it was announced that National Women’s Hockey League would begin its first season this fall. The move is huge for women hockey players, who until now had little to no options to pursue their careers past the college level. One of the women who will be playing in the NWHL’s inaugural season is a born-and-raised Alaskan.

49 Voices: Mike McCormick of Anchorage

This week, we’re talking with Mike McCormick, the founder and co-owner of Whistling Swan Productions in Anchorage.