Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015

Judge rules against road between King Cove, Cold Bay

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

A federal judge in Anchorage has ruled against a group from King Cove seeking an emergency road to Cold Bay.

More downsizing on the horizon for UA

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The process of downsizing the University of Alaska continues. Decreased state tax revenue because of low crude oil prices has resulted in less money for the university and there’s no sign of that changing.

UAA's College of Engineering moves into its new digs

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

As autumn sets in, students and faculty shuffle back into the classrooms of the University of Alaska Anchorage for the fall semester. And members of the engineering department are settling into their new, state-of-the-art building.

Shots fired in chase, stand-off with Troopers near Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police exchanged fire with two men following a vehicle chase on the the south side of Fairbanks on Wednesday morning.

State won't back voter-backed school bonds in Bristol Bay, Anchorage

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The state's Department of Education won't reimburse two school districts for voter-backed school bonds. It's an uncommon move, with districts usually relying on the state to back a majority of the costs for bonds covering capital projects.

'What the pink?' Has breast cancer activism veered off course?

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Karuna Jaggar wants to provide a counter narrative to the pink ribbon culture, also known as the “tyranny of cheerfulness.” Jaggar is executive director of Breast Cancer Action, a national education and advocacy organization. She was part of a panel that toured Alaska this month called “What the Pink?!”

In Hydaburg, sea otter pelt craft is a budding cottage industry

Ruth Eddy, KRBD - Ketchikan

Sea otters have the thickest fur of any mammal, which makes it a valuable commodity. But there are strict regulations surrounding how to market that fur.

Valdez ski advocate dies in ATV crash

Kristin Stewart, KHNS - Haines

Valdez residents are mourning the loss of an individual who not only helped put Valdez on the map as a top destination for backcountry skiers, but also continually gave to the community, making it a better place to live.

Run, zipline, signal fires mark J'eet's Challenge

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

For the first time last month, Hoonah hosted an 8.3-mile footrace called J'eet's Challenge. The course begins near sea level, runs through town and then up a mountain to the finish line.