Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015

At GLACIER, nations urge caution in opening the Arctic to fishing

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

As the Arctic opens, several countries are eyeing what may be a virgin commercial fishery in the central Arctic Ocean. How to regulate those new potential fishing grounds was on the table for discussion at the State Department’s GLACIER conference in Anchorage last week.

President Obama's Alaska visit yields little regarding Arctic Ocean drilling

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

Throughout President Obama’s tour of Alaska last week, he spoke at length about efforts to reduce the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. He spoke very little about his support for Arctic Ocean drilling.

Seward to try tidal heat

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Seward's City Council has approved a plan aimed at using tidal energy to heat city buildings. If successful, the project could turn out to be the first ocean -sourced district heating system in the state.

Getting to know a volcano, starting with its plume

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

A group of scientists from around the country are on a three week expedition studying volcanoes in the Aleutian Islands. As part of that project, Tobias Fischer with the University of New Mexico is using instruments on helicopters to measure the gas composition of volcanic plumes. The work is aimed at improving volcano monitoring.

Farragut Farm goes gaga for garlic

Joe Sykes, KFSK - Petersburg

At Farragut Farm, Bo Varsano and Marja Smets live off the grid, 4 hours by slow boat from Petersburg. It’s a good life but it’s hard to make money especially when there is only one market to sell too in the summer and it’s only once every two weeks. So they’re moving into another type of business that seems to be taking off in Alaska right now. Nope….not marijuana. Gourmet garlic.

After a hard path to sobriety, Nanwalek couple helps others find the way

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

A couple in Nanwalek is sharing their story to help create a supportive space for others in the village on the path to recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.