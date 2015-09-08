Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Download Audio

UA president's contract includes $75K bonus proposal

The Associated Press

The new University of Alaska president has a contract that includes a yearly performance bonus of up to $75,000. Jim Johnsen was hired in July with a 5-year contract that includes an annual salary of $325,000. A bonus package proposal includes benchmarks for increasing alumni donations, boosting the number of Alaska Native graduates and cutting administrative costs.

Yukon River coho harvest sets record

Tim Bodony, KIYU – Galena

This year’s harvest of coho salmon on the Yukon River is the largest on record, with over a thousand fish caught. That’s almost twice as much as Fish and Game’s preseason projection. The record-breaking harvest comes out of a run that managers do not know much about, including how many fish are returning to their spawning grounds.

Chignik Lagoon adjusts to life on 94% hydropower

Hannah Colton, KDLG-Dillingham

Chignik Lagoon’s hydroelectric project has been running since spring, but it officially cut the ribbon last week. The system now provides 94 percent of the community’s energy needs, saving the town about $500 a day on fuel costs.

Tanana man gets 8 years for evidence tampering

The Associated Press

A Tanana man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of tampering with evidence following the deaths of two Alaska State Troopers last year. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that 59-year-old Arvin Kangas was found guilty by a Nenana jury in April.

Lively bidding at the Alaska State Fair 4-H livestock auction

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage

Looking to buy a 50 pound turkey, or a 300 pound pig? The 4-H Junior Livestock Auction is just the place to find one. The bidding was lively on Saturday at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.

New pipeline film showcases its builders

Lori Townsend, APRN-Anchorage

The trans-Alaska oil pipeline stars in a new film compilation that looks at the history of the 800-mile project through the experiences of five people who helped build it. The Consumer Energy Alliance partnered with the Alaska Support Industry Alliance to produce Pipeline Pioneers. The short, 11-minute series of profiles, recently debuted in Anchorage.

He's a little like Ollivander; Pointe shoe wizard comes to Southeast

Joe Sykes, KFSK-Petersburg

There aren’t any specialist ballet stores in Southeast Alaska. That means it’s hard for young ballerinas to find the right fitting shoes. So every summer, just before school starts Philip Broadbent comes to towns across the region. He’s a master pointe shoe fitter who’s served professional companies all over America.

Fun in the Sun festival teaches traditional values

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI-Homer

The village of Nanwalek recently held its annual Fun in the Sun festival. For the kids, it’s a weekend of swimming, lawn games, face painting, and contests. But for the adults, it’s a way of teaching traditional values to the next generation. In the mountains outside Nanwalek, about 70 kids are splashing around the cool, blue water of Second Lake.