Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 4, 2015

Walker may call gas-line special session in October

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker may call a special session of the Legislature next month to consider the Alaska LNG project.

In historic Alaska visit, president sidesteps the press

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

In the wake President Obama's visit, Alaskans are still sorting out the significance of new climate initiatives, cultural ambassadorship, and more. But there's lingering frustration among one particularly vocal group, the press, who found that all the president's messages came from the same same place: his staff.

Medicaid looks to cut back on new disability program users

Associated Press

An Alaska Medicaid program that funds care for adults with developmental disabilities is looking to cut the number of people it enrolls each year by 75 percent.

With rising heroin use, Peninsula doctor lobbies for an antidote

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

Nationwide prescription opioid pain relievers are killing twice as many people as heroin. A Southern Peninsula doctor is advocating an antidote for opioid overdose that she says will save lives if used correctly.

Juneau hiker who freed eagle and spring traps being sued by trapper

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

The woman who freed a trapped eagle and was cited for springing other traps is heading back to court. In January, the State of Alaska dropped its case against Kathleen Turley. Now, the trapper is suing her for damages in small claims court.

AK: Fishing, cooking and a Yup'ik upbringing made Alaska's health commissioner

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

When Valerie Davidson agreed to accept the job of Alaska's health commissioner, it was with one important condition. She made sure Governor Walker was okay with her working out of Bethel each summer. Davidson, who is Yup'ik, was born in Bethel and owns a house in the community, right on the Kuskokwim river. She splits her time there between working and fishing.

49 Voices: Anthony Gurule

This week we're talking to Anthony Gurule, who's been butchering meat for more than a decade. His first job in Alaska was at the AC Store in Barrow.