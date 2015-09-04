Debrief with Gov. Walker: The aftermath of a Presidential visit

President Obama's visit to Alaska was unprecedented in terms of the length of stay and the places he visited. Governor Bill Walker was able to have the President's full attention on Air Force One. What will this historic visit mean for Alaska's future? What did our state's top executive discuss with the Commander in Chief and how was it received?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Governor Bill Walker

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015 at 10:00 a.m.

