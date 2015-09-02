Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015
Obama on Exit Glacier: 'We want to make sure our grandkids see this'
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage
President Obama is in Seward today. He landed early this afternoon in a helicopter and then hiked to Exit Glacier to highlight how much glaciers in the state are retreating because of global climate change.
Reactions to GLACIER trickle in
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
As the President continues to visit sights in Alaska during a trip focused on climate change and Arctic policy, reactions are to his speech at the close of the GLACIER conference are still forming.
Medicaid expansion begins in Alaska
Associated Press
The state began enrolling newly eligible residents in the Medicaid program Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Kotzebue prepares for a presidential visit
Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome
As president Barack Obama plans to shift his focus to western Alaska by midweek, residents of Kotezbue — the northwest Arctic hub of about 4,000 people — are making final preparations for the president’s historic visit above the Arctic Circle.
Fed judge subpoenas ex-EPA official in Pebble case
David Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham
A federal judge in Anchorage has ordered a former EPA official to appear in a case involving whether or not the Environmental Protection Agency acted improperly in the lead up the agency's proposed restrictions against the Pebble mine.
Governor declares disaster in Sitka, opening new lines of relief funds
Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka
On Friday, Governor Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration for Sitka. On August 18th, seven landslides caused extensive damage to private and public property, including city roads and utilities. Three men died. And now that the worst of the emergency is over, the city is facing the question of how to pay for the response.
Bird flu monitoring underway as waterfowl season opens
Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage
Duck season opens Sept. 1. An outbreak of pandemic bird flu in the Lower 48 has wildlife managers monitoring migratory waterfowl nationwide, including in Alaska, where it has not yet been detected.
Presidential enthusiasm touches down in Seward
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage
Crowds lined the Seward Highway below the city's airport Tuesday morning, in anticipation of a glimpse of President Obama's arrival. A glimpse was about all they got.