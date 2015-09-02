Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Obama on Exit Glacier: 'We want to make sure our grandkids see this'

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

President Obama is in Seward today. He landed early this afternoon in a helicopter and then hiked to Exit Glacier to highlight how much glaciers in the state are retreating because of global climate change.

Reactions to GLACIER trickle in

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

As the President continues to visit sights in Alaska during a trip focused on climate change and Arctic policy, reactions are to his speech at the close of the GLACIER conference are still forming.

Medicaid expansion begins in Alaska

Associated Press

The state began enrolling newly eligible residents in the Medicaid program Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Kotzebue prepares for a presidential visit

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

As president Barack Obama plans to shift his focus to western Alaska by midweek, residents of Kotezbue — the northwest Arctic hub of about 4,000 people — are making final preparations for the president’s historic visit above the Arctic Circle.

Fed judge subpoenas ex-EPA official in Pebble case

David Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

A federal judge in Anchorage has ordered a former EPA official to appear in a case involving whether or not the Environmental Protection Agency acted improperly in the lead up the agency's proposed restrictions against the Pebble mine.

Governor declares disaster in Sitka, opening new lines of relief funds

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

On Friday, Governor Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration for Sitka. On August 18th, seven landslides caused extensive damage to private and public property, including city roads and utilities. Three men died. And now that the worst of the emergency is over, the city is facing the question of how to pay for the response.

Bird flu monitoring underway as waterfowl season opens

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

Duck season opens Sept. 1. An outbreak of pandemic bird flu in the Lower 48 has wildlife managers monitoring migratory waterfowl nationwide, including in Alaska, where it has not yet been detected.

Presidential enthusiasm touches down in Seward

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Crowds lined the Seward Highway below the city's airport Tuesday morning, in anticipation of a glimpse of President Obama's arrival. A glimpse was about all they got.