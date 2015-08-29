Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 28, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Judge denies injunction; Medicaid to roll out Sept. 1

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

An Anchorage Superior Court Judge ruled Friday afternoon that Medicaid expansion can go forward in Alaska as planned next week. Judge Frank Pfiffner denied the Legislative Council's request for a temporary restraining order to stop the program.

Policy promises and more on the presidential docket

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Details are finally shaking out about the president’s Alaska visit. The White House says the president will announce new policy initiatives while he’s here, but as a senior advisor described it today, they aren’t aimed at cutting off access to Alaska’s natural resources, as some state leaders fear. At least, that’s not the “principal” thrust.

USARC presentation hints at a relocation initiative in the president's policy plans

Emily Russel, KNOM - Nome

The U.S. Arctic Research Commission was in Nome this week discussing Arctic issues ranging from international shipping to climate change. One presenter in particular unveiled a key detail about an initiative President Obama is expected to announce during his visit next week — involving relocation efforts for rural villages in the face of climate change.

3 homes, community library lost in the Chiniak fire near Kodiak

Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak

The wind-whipped wildfire that threatened Chiniak on Kodiak Island may not turn out to be the community-wide disaster it appeared it might become when officials ordered the evacuation of all residents Thursday night.

Town Square gardeners pick up the burden of city homelessness

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

An unlikely group of employees are on the front-line of dealing with the impacts of homelessness in Anchorage. In Town Square Park, the Parks Department is picking up some of the responsibilities of working with people who have few other places to go.

Belugas sightings persist in the middle Yukon

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

Residents of the middle Yukon River from Kaltag to Ruby have seen several groups of beluga whales over the past few weeks.

AK: Setting sail with a tot in tow

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

This is a story about living the life you want after having a kid. Buying a sailboat is one way to keep things exciting. That’s what Anchorage couple Devon and Melissa Bradley did. Here’s a spoiler: their family is happier than ever. We send an audio recorder on board one weekend while they cruised around Kachemak Bay.

49 Voices: Leah Zumwalt of Anchorage

This week, we’re hearing from Leah Zumwalt, a first-grade teacher at Inlet View Elementary in Anchorage. She’s originally from California, but has lived in Alaska for eight years.