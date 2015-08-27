Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 26, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

With VA problems clear, Sullivan summons officials for solutions

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Senator Dan Sullivan held a field hearing in Eagle River yesterday focused on healthcare for veterans in Alaska. It was an effort, he told the modest crowd, to bring D.C. to Alaska.

GOP candidate Rand Paul drums up support in Alaska

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul spoke in Anchorage and Fairbanks Tuesday, kicking off a swing through western states for the Kentucky conservative.

YWCA races to close the gender pay gap in Alaska

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

The YWCA Alaska is one year into their initiative to eliminate the gender pay gap in the state by 2025.

Final Sitka landslide victim recovered

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

Search crews have recovered the final victim of the August 18 Sitka landslide. The body of 62-year-old William Stortz was found Tuesday afternoon

Speaking at Assembly, officials say: 'Thank you, Sitka'

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka

At the first meeting of the Sitka Assembly since last week’s landslides, city officials spoke emotionally about the loss of three local men -- and said they had been overwhelmed by the response of city staff, volunteers, and ordinary citizens.

Bethel preschool re-opens after a monumental cleanup effort

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

The Bethel M.E. preschool is 95 percent back to normal after a week of cleaning up after vandals ransacked the school, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

Juneau protest looks to give BC mines a classic Alaska 'boot'

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Xtratuf boots are ubiquitous in Southeast Alaska and often associated with fishing. On Wednesday, about a hundred pairs of the brown rubber boots along with photos of Alaskans were on the steps of the Capitol building to protest mines in British Columbia.

Hoonah hyrdo project cuts energy bills for local businesses

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska’s newest hydro power project has been generating electricity since the beginning of August, but it only recently had its ribbon cutting ceremony. The city of Hoonah is cutting diesel consumption by about a third which could help the local economy.

Voices From Nome's Dream Theater

Kristin Leffler, KNOM - Nome

Back in 1944, an Alaska Native 15-year-old girl named Alberta Schenck stood up against the segregated seating policy at Nome’s Dream Theater. Her case, paired with Elizabeth Peratrovich’s, was instrumental in the passing of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Act in Alaska. That was 10 years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, and nearly 20 years before the Civil Rights Act passed.