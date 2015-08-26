Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 25, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Walker hopes to reframe the president's perspective

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

President Obama’s visit to Alaska is now less than a week away, and Gov. Bill Walker today told reporters his agenda for the presidential visit.

Gov. Walker continues to fight land into trust for Alaska tribes

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Governor Walker is continuing the state’s appeal of a case that clears a path for Alaska tribes to put land into trust. Lawyers for the state filed an opening brief late Monday to appeal a ruling that overturns the so-called “Alaska exemption.”

Anchorage law firm intervenes on behalf of state in anti-Medicaid lawsuit

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

An Anchorage law firm is helping the state fight the Legislative Council's lawsuit aimed at stopping Medicaid expansion.

Vets vent about poor VA care during listening sessions in Fairbanks, Kenai

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Alaska military veterans testified yesterday at listening sessions in Kenai and Fairbanks about problems accessing federally funded health care benefits.

Comrades fondly remember Iraq War veteran 'Eskimo Joe'

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Earlier this month, a Juneau man died at Lemon Creek Correctional Center 12 hours after being booked on non-criminal charges.

El Nino, 'The Blob' prime Alaska for another warm winter

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Alaskans can expect warmer, drier days this coming winter. That, according to the National Weather Service, is drawing on new tools and techniques to peer into the future.

Quitting meth: two teens tell their story

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Last spring, for our series "The Blind Spot" we spoke with two young women we're calling Madison and Kylie -- those aren't their real names since one of them is a minor. They were both battling addictions to methanphedimine.