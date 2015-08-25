Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 24, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Walker plans to recommend TransCanada buy-out in gas project

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker says he plans to recommend to legislators that the state buy out TransCanada Corp.'s position in the major liquefied natural gas project that Alaska is pursuing.

As national media hone in on Alaska, ICC plots its course

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Alaska and the future of Arctic policy are seeing increased international attention as the U.S. holds the chairmanship for the Arctic Council and foreign ministers prepare to meet in Anchorage later this month—joined by President Obama.

The devil's in the details: How to keep a presidential visit secure

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The White House released more details today on President Obama's visit to Alaska next week. The President will spend Monday in Anchorage, Tuesday in the Seward area and Wednesday in Dillingham and Kotzebue.

Calling from Alaska jails? It's complicated.

Madelyn Beck, KRBD - Ketchikan

When someone gets arrested, often the first thing they’ll want to do is make a call. If it’s to a lawyer or legal aid, no problem. However, if it’s to friends, family or an employer, it’s more complicated.

Parents feel sticker shock at rising price of high school activity fees

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Classes in Juneau just started Thursday, but some high school activities have been underway for weeks. This school year, the district has drastically cut funding for activities and athletics, leaving some parents paying hundreds of dollars more for their kid to participate.

New science shows Sitka geologically separate from rest of Alaska

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Sitka sits on a different chunk of the Earth’s crust than the rest of Alaska. Decades of scientific research have led to a report and map showing where the faults lie. The new information expands scientists’ understanding of what’s going on beneath Alaska’s surface.

'It's Good to Be Here' -- Working at the Brother Francis Shelter

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Guests at Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage keep the place running. They clean the floors and lay out the mats. They wash the blankets and monitor the doors. They’re supported by a cadre of staff who try to keep the place organized and safe.