Even though Spanish is widely spoken in Alaska, coming from a Spanish-speaking country is not as easy as it seems. At least it wasn't for Kimberly Mejía Gúzman and her family, who moved from Guatemala, in Central America, to Anchorage, about one year ago. Driven by the hope for new and better opportunities, Kimberly's family soon discovered how difficult it is to adapt to a new lifestyle so far away from home.