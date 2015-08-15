Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 14, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Mat-Su Vets Rail Against VA During Secretary's Visit

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A listening session held Thursday night in Wasilla by the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs was dominated by complaints about the healthcare system for veterans. As KSKA's Zachariah Hughes reports, the VA is struggling in Alaska to rebuild trust as policy changes unfold from Washington, D.C., all the way to the state's most remote clinics.

Climate Change, Not Arctic Drilling, Brings Obama to Alaska

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

President Barack Obama is coming to Alaska later this month. The White House released a video Thursday morning to explain why he will be the first sitting president to visit Alaska’s Arctic.

Doyon Announces New Oil & Gas Prospect Near Nenana

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Doyon plans to drill another oil and gas exploration well in the Nenana area. It will be the third the company has sunk into the oil and gas rich basin.

LGBT Discrimination Claims Still Not Valid in Alaska Despite Federal Ruling

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Some of the most common types of discrimination LGBT people face are in the workplace and in housing. Despite this, Alaska’s statewide and Anchorage anti-discrimination commissions don’t offer protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people. The commissions are not legally required to do so, and some activists see that as an injustice.

Governor Nominates Elizabeth Peratrovich As The Face of the $10 Bill

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The Walker-Mallott administration has nominated a Tlingit civil-rights leader to be on the new $10 bill.

Earthquake Swarm Hits Yakutat

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

About 30 earthquakes have hit the Yakutat area this week. The Gulf of Alaska city, about 250 miles northwest of Juneau, is in a fault zone and quakes aren’t unusual. But this swarm is caused by calving glaciers in a nearby bay, not movement of the Earth’s crust.

AK: Sitka Cirque Lassos Sitkans Into The Show

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

The circus is coming to Sitka, but the performers aren't from out of town. They are ordinary citizens, who in the past two years, have learned to climb, swing, and soar. Led by an aerialist with roots in Alaska, Sitka Cirque is dreaming up a new kind of circus that provides as much thrill to the participants as it does to the audience.

49 Voices: Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man

Dave Waldron, APRN - Anchorage

Zach Carothers is the bass player for Portugal. the Man. The band formed in Alaska, but now resides in Portland. Currently, they’re in LA recording material for their 8th studio album.