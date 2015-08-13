Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Former YKHC Network Manager Indicted for Child Porn Distribution
Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel
A former computer network manager at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation is accused of possessing and distributing vast amounts of child pornography.
Berkowitz Moves to Unravel The 'Gordian Knot' of City's Homelessness Problem
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
The city of Anchorage is hiring a new coordinator to deal with issues associated with homelessness. Though the topic is usually framed as an urban issue, politicians often complain the city is shouldering the burden of a state-wide problem.
Shell Ready To Drill For Arctic Oil As Delayed Icebreaker Arrives
John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska
Shell’s wayward icebreaker made it to the company’s Arctic Ocean drilling site Tuesday. The arrival of the Fennica after a month’s delay means the company could get to drill for oil beneath the Chukchi Sea this summer.
Looking (And Listening) For Alaska's Rarest Whale
John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska
It’s like finding a needle in a haystack. But at least these needles make noise. Researchers are cruising the Gulf of Alaska looking, and listening, for one of the world’s rarest animals. It’s the North Pacific right whale.
As The Final Dock Pilings are Drilled, a Hoonah Controversy is Put to Rest
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau
The final pilings for a new cruise ship dock are being driven at a Hoonah tourist attraction, marking an end to the nearly decade-long saga that split the community.
Marijuana Regulators Run Low on Time And Money
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
The group setting up Alaska's rules for commercial marijuana is on pace to finish regulations by a November 24th deadline. But just barely.
A Two-Wheeled Crusade Against Transphobia Hits the Road
Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage
Reports show that violence against transgender people is rising nationwide. But one Anchorage woman is trying to fight transphobia locally by raising awareness that they're part of the community, too. Her plan involves a bike, flashy pink nails, and an achingly long ride.