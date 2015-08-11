Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 10, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

5M Acres Burned Puts This Fire Season in the Record Books

Associated Press

This summer's fire season has officially become the second biggest on record in Alaska.

FBI Charges Wasilla Man In Abduction of 2 North Pole Kids

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Alaska held a press conference to discuss a child abduction case in North Pole. The rare move by the Bureau is an attempt to calm the public, and recruit them to help.

Governor Meets with Tribes in Advance of Land Trust Deadline

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Governor Bill Walker faces an August deadline for determining the future of the state’s appeal against a court case that could clear a path for Alaska tribes to put land into trust.

Cruise Lines Cited for Violating Air Regulations

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Seven major cruise lines face penalties for polluting the air while sailing Alaska waters.

'Stop the Violence' Walk Demands Community Pay Attention

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

After two recent shooting deaths of local teenagers, more than 60 people marched through the rain in East Anchorage on Sunday afternoon to raise awareness of violence in the state's largest city.

Federal Agency Launches Website to Help Universities, Colleges Deal with Campus Violence

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

The Office on Violence Against Women last week launched a website aimed at helping colleges and universities deal with sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking on campus.

Alaska Joins Lawsuit Asking Judge to Block New Federal Water Rule

Associated Press

Thirteen states led by North Dakota are asking a federal judge in Bismarck to block a new rule that gives federal authorities jurisdiction over some state waters. Alaska is one of the states joining the suit.

Miller Energy Charged with Inflating Company's Value

Associated Press

Miller Energy Resources Inc. and two of its former executives have been charged with inflating the values of the company's oil and gas properties in Alaska by more than $400 million.

Commercial Fishing on the Kuskokwim Opens Monday

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

The summer’s first commercial fishing on the Kuskokwim River is taking place today (Monday). Managers say that this year’s silver run is below average for this time of year and could be late or weak. But they say there should be enough fish for escapement, subsistence, and a limited commercial harvest.

Norton Sound Sees Bumper Salmon, Crab Season

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

It’s a been a good summer for commercial fishing in the Norton Sound—and at the latest meeting of the Norton Sound Economic Development Corporation Board, a strong crab and an ongoing salmon season means its not over.

Government to Buy $30M of Canned Sockeye

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

The federal government has agreed to buy up to $30 million dollars worth of canned Alaska sockeye salmon.

Humpback Researchers See 'Old Timer' Again After 44 Years

Joe Sykes, KFSK - Petersburg

Whale researchers in Southeast Alaska have broken the record for the longest resighting of a humpback whale.