Sleetmute man arrested for alleged ax assault

State Troopers arrested a Sleetmute man Wednesday who reportedly attacked a man with an ax the night before. Aniak troopers arrested 25-year-old Kristopher Gregory.

According to a trooper dispatch, Gregory in the early morning hours struck a 56-year-old man with his fists.

The victim says Gregory then grabbed an ax. In a struggle, the victim was able to soften the blow to his head, but was still injured.

Troopers say alcohol was involved. Gregory faces a felony assault charge and was arraigned this morning. He will be in court August 14th.