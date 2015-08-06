Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 5, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Shell's Arctic Icebreaker Returns to Unalaska

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

Shell's Fennica icebreaker has returned to Alaska. It docked at Dutch Harbor on Tuesday night after enduring repairs and protests in Portland, Oregon.

Gov. Walker Meets with Kuskokwim Tribes on Trust Lands

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Governor Bill Walker was in Akiachak and Tuluskak Tuesday to discuss a lawsuit involving tribal lands into trust, according to officials in Akiachak. Walker’s office kept his first visit to southwest Alaska since his election low profile amid high interest in a case that could reshape jurisdiction on Alaska Native lands.

University of Alaska-Fairbanks Cuts Means $200k Bite to Nome’s Northwest Campus

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

Deep cuts across the University of Alaska Fairbanks are spreading to satellite campus across the state—and Nome’s Northwest Campus is no exception. UAF is facing a larger cut for the upcoming year than had been previously expected—in all, a reduction of 31.4 million dollars.

'Expedited Partner Therapy' Lowers Gonorrhea Cases in the YK Delta

Daysha Eaton, KYUK - Bethel

There’s been a big decrease in the number of gonorrhea cases in Southwest Alaska over the past five years, according to the state Department of Health. It comes after local doctors tried a new strategy, called expedited partner therapy.

The Elasmosaur: A Nessie-Like Dino Unearthed Near Talkeetna

Phillip Manning, KTNA - Talkeetna

Earlier this summer, paleontologists confirmed that fossilized vertebrae found in the Talkeetna Mountains belonged to an ancient sea creature, the elasmosaur. This is the first time that remains of the species have been found in the state.

Bering Straits Native Corp. Buys Alaska Industrial Hardware

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

Bering Straits Native Corporation is getting into the hardware business—after purchasing Alaska Industrial Hardware, a small Alaska-based chain of industrial construction and equipment stores.

Kodiak's Alutiiq Museum Releases Book On Karluk Archaeological Site

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

One Kodiak Island settlement has served as both a rich archaeological resource and fueled the Alutiiq heritage renaissance now underway in Kodiak. The Alutiiq Museum recently published a book called “Kal'unek” with the University of Alaska Press. The nearly 400-page volume focuses on archaeological discoveries near the community of Karluk and delves into the site’s lasting effects on those involved.

A New Totem Pole Graces Ketchikan Shipyard

Madelyn Beck, KRBD - Ketchikan

Ketchikan's newest totem pole arrived with a massive crowd Saturday in front of the Vigor shipyard. It's the first totem pole raised in about two years, and tribal and non-tribal community members alike cheered as it came through the crowd.

Drums of Hazardous Waste Dumped Near Kodiak

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

Someone has dumped drums of hazardous waste in the Buskin River State Park. That’s according to Preston Cruise, an Alaska State Park Ranger, who says they discovered two 55-gallon containers last month.