Atchak Arraigned for Murder Charge in Death of Roxanne Smart

Twenty-year-old Samuel Atchak was arraigned in Bethel Superior Court Tuesday morning. He’s charged in the murder of Roxanne Smart last August. The arraignment follows an indictment by a grand jury. A public defender Tuesday entered not guilty pleas.

Atchak was arrested in July after a long wait for results from a crime lab.

According to court documents, he admitted to investigators that he killed Smart in August of 2014. His case will be back in court October 1st for an omnibus hearing.

19-year-old Roxanne Smart was found dead outside last August after being sexually assaulted.