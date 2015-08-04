Shageluk Man Dies After Reportedly Jumping from Boat

A Shageluk man has died after reportedly jumping out of a boat in the Innoko River.

State troopers say 48-year-old Robert Demientieff jumped out of the boat about seven miles upriver of Shageuluk late Friday evening.

That night, local search crews attempted to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

State troopers flew out Saturday to investigate the incident and look for the body.

Searchers ultimately found Demientieff’s body Sunday evening.

Troopers say alcohol was involved and Demienteff was not wearing a life jacket.

His body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.