Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 3, 2015

3,000 In Anchorage to Lose Food Stamps After Work Requirement Change

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A change in state policy will end access to Food Stamps for thousands of Alaskans.

Alaska Exempt From New Federal Clean Power Rules

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The White House and the EPA today released the final version of its rule to cut carbon emissions from power plants. The administration's Clean Power Plan sets targets that states have to meet and requires them to submit plans detailing how they will acheive them. But Alaska will not have to comply with new mandates, at least not yet.

Murkowski Votes to Move Planned Parenthood Defunding Bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

A bill to defund Planned Parenthood failed a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate today. Sen. Dan Sullivan is a co-sponsor of the bill. Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted to advance the defunding measure also, but she says she doesn’t want to see Planned Parenthood’s funding removed without an investigation.

Summer Work Underway at Red Devil Mine in Advance of Big Cleanup

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Crews are sampling water and sediments this summer near the site of the old Red Devil mercury mine in the middle Kuskokwim. It’s work that comes in advance of a large clean up project.

Pregnant Kotlik Woman Loses Child After Assault

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

State Troopers are investigating an assault in Kotlik after a pregnant victim’s baby died.

Former NICU Parent Helps Others Navigate A Stressful Time

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

Most people working in a Newborn Intensive Care Unit have some type of advanced medical degree. But one employee at The Children's Hospital at Providence in Anchorage has a very different set of qualifications. Ginny Shaffer spent more than three months in the NICU as a parent, with her daughter who was born at 23 weeks. Now she helps other families through one of the most stressful times of their lives as a Parent Navigator.

With Subsistence Foods Running Short, Bering Strait Villages Receive A Donation of Halibut

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

For four communities affected by this spring’s poor walrus harvest in the Bering Strait region, help is on its way in the form of 10,000 pounds of halibut.

Gambell Basketball Player Chooses Between Hometown Team and Seattle Offer

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome