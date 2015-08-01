Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 31, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Shell Begins Exploratory Drilling in the Chukchi Sea

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

Arctic drilling is under way. Shell Oil confirmed Thursday night that its Polar Pioneer rig sent a drill bit spinning into the floor of the Chukchi Sea about 5 p.m. Alaska time.

Attorney General Says Tribal Protection Orders Deserve Equal Recognition

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

Law enforcement must uphold tribal protection orders the same as it does state protective orders, regardless of whether the order has been registered with the state, the attorney general announced in an opinion issued Thursday.

At Least 7 Vehicles Involved In Fatal Seward Highway Wreck

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say one person is dead and numerous others are injured in a highway crash involving at least seven vehicles, including a tour bus.

15-Year-Old Plane Crash Survivor Honored By Coast Guard

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

The 15-year-old survivor of a plane crash near Juneau was recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday for helping to save the other three passengers despite his own injuries.

Yukon King Run Stronger Than Expected

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A stronger than expected run of Yukon River Chinook salmon is allowing fishery managers to loosen subsistence harvest restrictions on both the U.S. and Canadian sides of the river.

Strange Orange Robots Sail Into Dutch Harbor... Just What Are They Up To?

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

Aquatic robots have been spotted in the Aleutian Islands. Two ocean-going drones were seen sailing into Dutch Harbor Monday night with no one on board.

AK: At A Lonely Lighthouse, Cruise Tourists Bring A Welcome Dose of Noise, And Cash

Joe Sykes, KFSK - Petersburg

For most of the summer the three people who live in Five Finger Lighthouse only have each other and the local wildlife for company. They’re there to look after the lighthouse and do research on the humpback whales who surround the island. But that costs money. So for the first time this year they invited a cruise ship, laden with yoga loving tourists, to ferry its passengers onto their rocky shores.

49 Voices: Albert Gamboa of Anchorage

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

This week we’re talking to Albert Gamboa, who was fishing on the banks of Ship Creek in downtown Anchorage. He’s originally from the Philippines and has lived in Anchorage on and off since 1989.