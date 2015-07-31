New Transit Director As Berkowitz Administration Looks for Efficiencies

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced Friday the name of his new public transit director. The move fits into the administration's changing aims for public transportation.

Jody Karcz will take over for interim director Abul Hassan, who has filled in since former head Lance Wilber accepted a job directing the Office of Management and Budget.

Karcz has been with the transportation department for 30 years, and knows the municipality's bus, ride-share, and van programs intimately.

Changes in public transportation were a theme that came up in the administration's transition report released Monday, and the choice of Karcz fits with Berkowitz longer-term goals for the department.

"We want to make sure that public transit serves Eagle River, (and) serves the South end of the community, as well," Berkowitz said. "We wanted to ensure the route selection was as it should be, that we're running the right kinds of vehicles, whether we're running buses or vans. There are some routes that are very overcrowded, some are under-served, and so we're just going to be far more efficient than we have in the past."

Karcz starts in mid-August.