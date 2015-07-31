Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 30, 2015
Fed Judge Slaps Greenpeace Protesters With $2,500/Hr. Fine
John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska
A federal judge has found Greenpeace in contempt for blocking the path of an Arctic drilling vessel trying to make its way from Portland, Ore. to Alaska.
'Shell No' Protesters Turn Back the Fennica
Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage
"Shell No" is the theme of a protest happening right now as Shell's Fennica icebreaker tries to head north after undergoing repairs in Oregon.
A Tale of 2 Murkowski Bills - One Partisan, One Not
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski passed two major bills out of the Senate Energy Committee today, each containing priorities she’s been working on since she became chairman of that panel.
Instrument Data ‘Another Piece of the Puzzle’ in Fatal Plane Crash
Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the July 17 plane crash that occurred 18 miles west of Juneau.
Under Alaska Management, the Mosquito River is Open for Business
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
The Federal Government has backed down in a long running legal dispute with the State of Alaska over ownership of an eastern interior river.
Bethel Advances The Possibility of A City-Run Liquor Store
Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel
The Bethel City Council last night took one step towards a possible return to local option status. By a 4 to 3 vote, they introduced an ordinance, which, if passed by council next month would let voters decide in October whether to allow local alcohol sales solely through a city-run liquor store.
Ketchikan Borough To Vote on Tobacco Tax
Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan
The Ketchikan Gateway Borough has completed drafting an ordinance that would impose a $3-per-pack tobacco tax within borough boundaries. The ordinance also would tax other tobacco products – including e-cigarettes – at 75 percent of their wholesale price.
BC tribal protest stops mine exploration, for now
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
Developers of a mine on a Taku River tributary have stopped work after an on-site protest by a British Columbia tribal government. The Taku enters the ocean near Juneau.
Wrangell Opens A New Cultural Center, Carving Shed
Katarina Sostaric, KTSK - Wrangell
The Wrangell Cooperative Association cut the ribbon on its cultural center and carving shed Saturday, completing the second phase of the tribe’s three-part Native cultural revival plan. The center will serve as a place for recreating eight sacred totem poles and for teaching Native arts.