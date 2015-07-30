Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 29, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Alaska Senators No Fans of Iran Deal

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The Obama administration faced a tough crowd this morning as it defended its nuclear agreement with Iran in Congress. Both of Alaska’s senators are among the chorus of lawmakers who say the deal is bad for the U.S.

Psychiatric Facility For Vets Opens In Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The state's first and only facility offering acute and long-term psychiatric care for the military held it's official opening ceremony in Anchorage on Tuesday.

Conservationists Declare Victory in Court's Tongass Road Ruling

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a 2003 exemption today that would have made it possible to build roads through the Tongass National Forest.

Jim Johnsen Named New University of Alaska President

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

The University of Alaska Board of Regents on Tuesday appointed Jim Johnsen as the next university president.

Wrangell Doc Found Guilty of Sharing Child Porn

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

Former Wrangell doctor Greg Salard has been found guilty of distributing and receiving child pornography. After closing arguments in the trial in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, the twelve person jury returned with a verdict after only an hour and a half of deliberations.

Saxman Regains Rural Status

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

The Organized Village of Saxman is now officially rural again. The Federal Subsistence Board voted during a work session Tuesday in Anchorage to return communities to the status they held before 2007.

Dalton Highway Gets A Post-Flood Facelift

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A contractor is expected to begin work soon building up a portion of the Dalton Highway severely damaged earlier this year by overflow ice and flooding from the Sag River.

Report: Alaska Falls Short on Curbing LBGT Discrimination In The Workplace

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

The University of California, Los Angeles, published a report last week on employment discrimination in Alaska based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

On Love, Adoption and Raising 3 Kids With FASD

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Not many people wish to raise a child with a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, or FASD. Diane Lohrey is no different. But when she and her husband adopted three children, all later diagnosed with an FASD, they accepted the hardships and the rewards.