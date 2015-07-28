Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 27, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Elections Director Resigns Abruptly at Lt. Gov's Request

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

A veteran election official resigned abruptly on Friday at Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott’s request. The Walker-Mallott administration was Gail Fenumiai’s third as head of the state Division of Elections.

Berkowitz Transition Report Draws on Community, Corporate Solutions Alike

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Ethan Berkowitz took over as mayor of Anchorage almost a month ago, and on Monday, his administration released an ambitious report on its aims for the next three years.

Erosion Along the Matanuska Continues to Imperil Homes

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Erosion along the Matanuska River is worsening near Sutton. State and Borough workers are responding as another home is at risk.

Dead Fish, Wildlife In Aleutians May Be Victims Of Toxic Algae Outbreak

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

Scientists have been receiving reports of dead and dying whales, birds and small fish in the Aleutian Islands. They think it might be from toxic algae proliferating, due to unusually warm ocean temperatures.

Forgiving Without Forgetting: A Tlingit Village Up in Smoke

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

In 1962, the Douglas Indian Village was set ablaze to make way for a new harbor. This month marks 53 years since the city displaced households of Tlingit T'aaku Kwáan families. Little to no restitution has ever been offered.

Denali Wolf Hunt Nears Opening, Despite Low Population Numbers

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Wolf hunting season is scheduled to open next month in and around Denali National Park, despite record low wolf numbers. This spring, Park biologists counted fewer than 50 Denali wolves, heightening a long running battle over the popularly viewed animals.

Groups Seek Halt to POW Wolf Hunting, Logging

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

Citing a state study that shows a sharp decline in the wolf population on Prince of Wales Island and surrounding islands, six conservation groups have asked state and federal officials to take steps to help preserve the remaining animals.