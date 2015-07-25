Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 24, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Matanuska River Claims A Home Plus 3 Other Structures

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

The Matanuska River has taken a toll on personal property in the Sutton area in recent days. A 16-by-20 foot home has fallen into the river, and three other outbuildings have toppled into the water, so far.

Mallott: US-Canada Commission Won’t Take Up BC Mines

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Alaska critics of British Columbia mines probably won’t get any help from a cross-boundary panel they’ve been lobbying to take on their concerns.

Despite Stiff Competition, Alaska Airlines Logs Record Profits

Tom Banse, Northwest News Network

The parent company of Alaska Airlines reported its highest quarterly profit in its history Thursday despite stiff competition.

Fairbanks Voters To Decide on 5% Pot Tax

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

City of Fairbanks voters will consider a 5 percent sales tax on marijuana. The city council has approved putting the proposed retail tax before voters in the October municipal election.

Bethel Appeals ABC Rejection of Liquor License Protest, Could Bring Decision To A Vote

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

The Bethel City Council is appealing the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board’s rejection of their protest of the Bethel Native Corporation’s package liquor store application. The council met in executive session Thursday evening for three and a half hours.

In Remote Alaska, High-Speed Internet Comes By Land - Not Satellite

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

A plan to bring land-based high speed internet to the western Interior is moving forward this summer.

Village of Wales Starts Polar Bear Patrol to Protect Community

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

Representatives from four agencies arrived in the community of Wales recently, equipped with 40 pizzas and a slideshow on polar bear deterrents.

49 Voices: Verna Haynes of Anchorage

Dave Waldron, APRN - Anchorage

Verna Haynes runs the Anchorage store Obsession Records with her husband Steve. The born-and-raised Alaska couple had almost 20,000 LPs at one point — that’s when they decided they should share their love of vinyl with everyone.

AK: An 80-Year Love Affair With Flowers Still Blossoms

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Eighty years ago Verna Pratt was more comfortable with the violets and buttercups of rural Massachusetts than with people. But her early affection for flowers led her on an unexpected path to notoriety more than 3,000 miles away.