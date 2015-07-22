Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 21, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

General Says Decision on JBER Cuts Not Final Without An Arctic Plan

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The general nominated to be the Army’s Chief of Staff suggested this morning that the plan to cut 2,600 soldiers from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson isn’t final yet. It’s hard to say whether the Army really plans to reconsider, or whether the general merely agreed to follow a procedure to reach a pre-determined end.

Government Attorneys Seek Dismissal In Guards Records Case

Associated Press

The U.S. attorney's office is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit by four National Guard members who allege investigative and other records pertaining to them were improperly leaked to reporters and state officials.

Bush Carriers Keep A Close Eye on Aviation Safety

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Two fatal light plane crashes in Southeast Alaska in recent weeks have highlighted safety concerns for commuter airlines. Hageland Aviation, part of Ravn Air Group, has established an innovative control system that monitors all flights in an effort to ensure safe travel.

City Puts Its Chips On Providing Housing For Those Most In Need

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Anchorage is struggling with how to address serious and expensive problems stemming from chronic homelessness. Today, the new mayor's administration announced a dramatic plan to more than double the city's capacity for housing the most severely affected population living on the streets.

Explosion Shakes Aleutians' Cleveland Volcano

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

An explosion shook Cleveland Volcano in the east-central Aleutian Islands at 8:17 a.m. local time Tuesday. It’s the volcano’s first explosion since November.

Fairbanks Police Launch Website to Crowdsource Tips On Cold Cases

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The city of Fairbanks has launched a new web page to share and generate information about unsolved murder cases.

UAF Removes Mississippi Flag

Associated Press

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has removed a Mississippi flag from a five-state display, citing the ongoing national discussion about Confederate imagery.

State Funding Advances St. Mary's Wind Farm Plan

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

The Alaska Village Electric Cooperative is moving ahead with its plans to build a wind farm for St. Mary’s and Pitkas Point, after receiving the necessary funding through the Fiscal Year 2016 state capital budget.

Marine Debris Barge to Skip Southeast

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

No Second King Opening for Southeast Trollers

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka

After just eight days in early July, the summer king salmon season for Southeast trollers is over. The Alaska Department of Fish & Game announced Friday that there will be no second king opening in August. It will be only the third summer in 15 years without an August opening.

King Salmon Sees a Unique, And Invasive, Visitor From Afar

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

An invasive species of dove was spotted in King Salmon last week.