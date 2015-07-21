Searchers find body of missing boater near Napakiak

Searchers found the body of 28-year-old Benjamin Beaver Junior of Bethel after his boat hit a sandbar and sank.

State troopers say the man was traveling by boat Friday from Napakiak to Atmautluak on the Johnson River when it hit the sandbar. His body was found Monday night around 11 p.m. and pulled from the river.

On the night of the accident, troopers say a juvenile passenger made it to shore and was taken back to Napakiak with no injuries. Searchers soon found the submerged boat.

Beaver’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.