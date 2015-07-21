Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 20, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

NTSB Investigates 'Man, Machine, Environment' in Friday's Plane Crash Near Juneau

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Wreckage of a plane that went down Friday afternoon 18 miles west of Juneau was being picked up Sunday for further investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Trapper Creek Man Dies When Plane Strikes Tree

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say a Trapper Creek man died Sunday after his plane struck a tree while flying over his daughter's wedding reception.

Shell Ship 'Fennica' Heads to Oregon for Repairs

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

A key ship in Shell Oil's Arctic drilling fleet left Alaska on Sunday. The icebreaker is headed south to Oregon for repairs after a 3-foot gash was discovered in its hull.

Rain Helps Slow A Vigorous Fire Season In the Interior

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Areas of the Interior have received rain in recent days, helping to slow wildfires that have charred more than 4.7 million acres.

Legislative Committee Won't Take Up Medicaid Expansion Wednesday

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

The Alaska Legislature’s committee with gatekeeping authority over expediting the governor’s Medicaid plans meets Wednesday, but does not intend to take up the welfare program’s expansion.

Fire Destroys Oyster Company Boat, Dock, Equipment in Little Jakolof Bay

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

A fire destroyed a sailboat, part of a dock, and equipment owned by the Jakolof Bay Oyster Company last night.

Alaska Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Against 'Save Our Salmon' Initiative

David Bedinger, KDLG - Dillingham

In a ruling issued Friday, Alaska’s Supreme Court upheld the overturning of the ‘Save Our Salmon’ Initiative.

Senate Ed Bill Bolsters the Role of Alaska Tribes

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

An education bill that passed the U.S. Senate last week includes several provisions that boost the role of Alaska Native tribes. The bill, called “Every Child Achieves” re-writes the law known as “No Child Left Behind,” a key piece of the domestic legacy of President George W. Bush.

State Lifts Spending Freeze on Susitna-Watana Hydro Project

Phillip Manning, KTNA - Talkeetna

After a spending freeze by the governor and multiple attempts by the legislative minority to place it back into the state’s general fund, the Susitna-Watana Hydro Project team will now be allowed to spend the more than $6 million it has left from previous years.

Need for Food Assistance Rises as Alaskans Struggle To Make Ends Meet

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Every week in 2014, nearly 6,300 households received free food from food pantries and other programs in Alaska. Most of them had at, some point, to chose between food or transportation, rent, medical care, or heat. And data from the United Way shows that the need is rising statewide.

Ketchikan Pastor Goes Barefoot to Raise Money For Those Who Need Shoes

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

A Ketchikan minister is going barefoot for a month, in hopes of raising awareness of the need for shoes among the world’s poor.