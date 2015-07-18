Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 17, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Wings of Alaska Flight From Juneau to Hoonah Goes Down, Survivors Confirmed

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

The U.S. Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew has so far transported three survivors from the plane crash to Juneau.

President Obama Will Attend Glacier Conference In Anchorage in August

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington

The White House announced today (FRIDAY) that President Obama is coming to Alaska at the end of next month. On Aug. 31 Obama will address a State Department climate-change conference in Anchorage.

Shell Rigs Leave Dutch Harbor For Chukchi, To Wait

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington

Shell is still moving its ships and equipment into the Arctic, even as one of its icebreakers prepares to head back south for repairs.

Former Permanent Fund CEO Dies

Associated Press

The former head of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has died less than two months after retiring. Mike Burns was 68 years old.

Mississippi Flag To Be Removed From Downtown Juneau

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Nearly 200 people signed a letter asking for the removal of the Mississippi flag in downtown Juneau because it features an image of the Confederate flag. Today their request was granted.

Aniak Fire Base Battles Stubborn Fires

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Nearly a million acres have burned in southwest Alaska this year. 85 fires are still ablaze in the region.

Fatal Plane Crash Wreckage Awaits Removal

Madelyn Beck, KRBD - Ketchikan

A June 25th deadly plane crash in Ketchikan remains under investigation; something the National Transportation Safety Board says could take as long as a year and a half.

