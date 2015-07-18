Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 17, 2015
Wings of Alaska Flight From Juneau to Hoonah Goes Down, Survivors Confirmed
Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau
The U.S. Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew has so far transported three survivors from the plane crash to Juneau.
President Obama Will Attend Glacier Conference In Anchorage in August
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington
The White House announced today (FRIDAY) that President Obama is coming to Alaska at the end of next month. On Aug. 31 Obama will address a State Department climate-change conference in Anchorage.
Shell Rigs Leave Dutch Harbor For Chukchi, To Wait
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington
Shell is still moving its ships and equipment into the Arctic, even as one of its icebreakers prepares to head back south for repairs.
Former Permanent Fund CEO Dies
Associated Press
The former head of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has died less than two months after retiring. Mike Burns was 68 years old.
Mississippi Flag To Be Removed From Downtown Juneau
Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau
Nearly 200 people signed a letter asking for the removal of the Mississippi flag in downtown Juneau because it features an image of the Confederate flag. Today their request was granted.
Aniak Fire Base Battles Stubborn Fires
Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel
Nearly a million acres have burned in southwest Alaska this year. 85 fires are still ablaze in the region.
Fatal Plane Crash Wreckage Awaits Removal
Madelyn Beck, KRBD - Ketchikan
A June 25th deadly plane crash in Ketchikan remains under investigation; something the National Transportation Safety Board says could take as long as a year and a half.
AK: Nimbus Sculpture and 49 voices visits Chuck Sassara