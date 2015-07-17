Variability of Alaska's salmon runs

Salmon runs in Alaska have been defying expectations this season, in both good and bad ways. Why has it been so difficult to meet escapement for some runs while seeing bounty in others? From closures on the Kuskokwim to a puny run on the Yukon, salmon fishing in Alaska is changing and the reasons why remain elusive.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUEST:





Eric Volk, chief fisheries scientist, Alaska Department of Fish & Game

Stephanie Schmidt, fisheries management biologist - Yukon, Alaska Department of Fish & Game

Scott Kent, fisheries biologist, Kotzebue & Norton Sound

