Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 16, 2015

Walker Announces Plan to Expand Medicaid Unilaterally

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN - Juneau

After promising to expand the state’s Medicaid program on the campaign trail, Gov. Bill Walker has announced he will sidestep the Legislature to make that happen.

North Slope Mayor Under Investigation for Corruption

Associated Press

The North Slope Borough Assembly has voted to investigate allegations of ethics violations made against Mayor Charlotte Brower.

Dirt Bike Dermatoloy: For Army Medic, Specialty is Adaptability

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Last week the Army announced it'll be removing more than 2,600 positions from the 4th Brigade Combat Team's 25th Infantry Division stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Accidental Overdose Suspected In Wainwright Soldier's Death

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A 23-year-old Alaska-based soldier passed away this week while on leave out of state.

Anchorage Sees Three Indigent Deaths Overnight

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department is investigating an overnight spike in homeless deaths.

Canned Salmon: A New Face on an Old Product

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

Despite new ways of marketing and selling salmon, canned fish remains a major product from Alaska’s fisheries.

Alaska Shoppers Greet H&M With Gusto

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

Hundreds waited in line Thursday for global fashion retailer H&M to open its new store in Anchorage. Even as the state feels the squeeze of low oil prices, Alaska shoppers are still keen to lay down their dollars on national brands.

Bethel Democrat to Lead PNWER Arctic Caucus

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Representative Bob Herron, a Democrat from Bethel was elected the chairman of the Arctic Caucus during the 25th summer summit of the Pacific Northwest Economic Region, or PNWER.

K-9 in Training to Combat Juneau’s Heroin Problem

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau Police have a new tool to sniff out a steady flow of heroin and other narcotics entering the city. It's been about 25 years since the department had a K-9 on staff.