Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 14, 2015

Coast Guard Gears Up For Shell's Chukchi Season

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

As Shell gears up to drill in the Chukchi Sea this summer, the Coast Guard is getting ready, too. At an Arctic Symposium in Washington D.C. this morning, the head of the U.S. Coast Guard outlined the difficulties the service will face in the Chukchi Sea this summer, and in the Arctic generally.

Shellfish genetics could be the key to climate change adaptation

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

A recent NOAA study found that by 2040, Alaskan shellfish hatcheries may no longer be sustainable because of ocean acidification, unless serious mitigation efforts are put in place. Yesterday, we reported on a hatchery in Oregon that’s become a model for adapting to these different conditions. But the long term solution may actually lie in shellfish genes.

Report: Heroin Use is Skyrocketing in Alaska

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

A new report from the state health department shows a dramatic rise in heroin use in Alaska. The number of hospitalizations for heroin related causes nearly doubled in the state from 2008 to 2012.

Education Lawsuit Heads Through Appeals Process

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

Several briefs were filed by the June 30th deadline with the Alaska Supreme Court in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough’s ongoing lawsuit challenging the State of Alaska’s requirement that local governments earmark a certain amount of property taxes for public education.

Knik Arm Project Gets A Tentative Green Light from Administration

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

In a letter to state Department of Transportation commissioner Mark Luiken, state office of management and budget director Pat Pitney has advised DOT to proceed within existing appropriations, to continue work on the Knik Arm Crossing.

Falling Debris From Decrepit Apartments Closes Juneau Park

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

The burnt out Gastineau Apartments in Juneau will finally be demolished by the end of November, according to Juneau’s city attorney. In the meantime, the city says the downtown buildings are a public safety concern. It’s temporarily closed the neighboring park due to falling debris.

City Considers Amending Land Use Code to Address Child Care Shortage

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau Assembly is working on amending child care permit regulations in an effort to increase child care availability in Juneau.

Nome Reindeer Ranch Cultivates A New Generation of Herders

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

In 1967, Larry Davis snow machined from Nome to Cape Espenberg. When he returned, he brought with him 200 reindeer — a herd that would eventually swell to 10,000 in the 1990s.